Covid Omicron variant: Maharashtra reports two more new cases

Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra, according to a report released by the National Institute of Virology.

One patient is from Latur, and another one is from Pune. Both patients found on Monday are asymptomatic. A patient from Pune is a 39-year-old woman while in Latur, a 33-year-old male. Both are currently in isolation facilities and have travel history to Dubai. Three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and are found negative. Both are fully vaccinated

As of Monday total of 20 cases of Omicron variant has been reported in the State. (Mumbai -5, Pimpri Chinchwad – 10, Kalyan Dombivali -1, Pune -2, Nagpur -1, Latur -1)). Out of these, nine cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test.

On Monday, 498 patients were discharged, and the recovery rate in the State is 97.72 per cent. 569 new cases were found on Monday, and five Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the State is 2.12 per cent.