Covid: Over 3.14 crore balance doses available with States, private hospitals: Centre

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2021

The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 45,82,60,052 doses, the ministry said.

Published on July 31, 2021

Covid-19
