‘Covid pandemic converted into opportunity in sectors like FMCG’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Covid pandemic has been an adversity, but the adversity was converted into an opportunity in many sectors, including FMCG, said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Group CEO and Director, FMCG, CavinKare.
He was speaking at the Straight Talk 2021 Brand Summit organised by MediaNews4U on the theme ‘Predicting the Consumer Pulse and Pivoting for Growth- Lessons from the Pandemic’.
During the pandemic, Chennai-based CavinKare concentrated on the 4Ps - process, productivity, product and people, he said.
In the process category, the company automated as much as possible. The time to bring out a new product was reduced to three months from 18-24 months. Sanitizer was brought out in two months and hygiene product in three months, he said.
Decisions were made faster, and employees were told to come out with ideas and innovate and not to worry even if the idea failed. For instance, a decision on a ₹10-crore project was taken within minutes while it would have taken a minimum of six months earlier, he said.
Vijayaraghavan said that over 50 products were launched in 3-6 months and five new brands were launched in three new categories, he said. Unlike in the past, what is different today is that the strategy is to go digital, he said.
Global reach and local connect, understanding data and analytics to derive insights, building capacity to understand India by regions and clusters and understanding rural areas better are the key. “Opportunity in the rural market is huge. Ignoring the rural market comes at the cost of opportunity,” he said.
The event, among other subjects, discussed various issues related to pandemic and the lessons learnt from it.
There were panel discussions on topics like ‘are ad dollars following audiences to digital screens commensurately?
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...