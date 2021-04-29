Covid stories coming out of India heart-wrenching: US Surgeon General

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Stories of the Covid-19 outbreak coming out of India are just absolutely “heart-wrenching” and “horrifying”, America’s Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, said here.
Indian-American Murthy, who has become the US Surgeon General for the second time, has lost seven of his family members, both in the US and India.
“We talk to our family there on a daily basis. They are really struggling. The stories coming out of India are just absolutely heart-wrenching, and they’re horrifying, where it’s the kind of circumstance that we hope never comes to be in our country or in our communities,” Murthy told the media on Wednesday.
Linde embarks on two operations to ease oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in India
“But what India is seeing now are more than 3,50,000 people a day getting infected. They’re seeing the hospital systems in many cities on the brink, unable to meet the full demands, and they’re running out of oxygen. They’re in a very, very difficult place right now,” he said.
Responding to a question, Murthy said he was very pleased to see the US step up and extend help to India in its hour of crisis.
“The US government will also be sending strike teams from the CDC and the USAID, Agency for International Development, to help India by working with their teams to strengthen laboratory capacity, to help with infection prevention and control,” he added.
US to share 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses with world
“This is what we have to do broadly across the world, because global pandemics require global cooperation and mutual support. And we know that when there’s uncontrolled spread of the virus in any part of the world, that means that variants can arise, variants which may over time become resistant to the protection that we get from vaccines, which could mean a real problem for us here in the US,” Murthy said.
He said that it is in America’s interests to make sure that countries around the world are protected, that they have vaccine, and the ability to limit the spread of infection.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...