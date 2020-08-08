Covid: TN records 5,883 new cases

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose by another 5,883 to take the total number of infections to 2,90,907.
However, after 5,043 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 53,481.
For the sixth consecutive day, over 100 deaths in a day were reported due to the virus as 118 patients died to take the total deaths to 4,808.
Total number of samples tested today saw a record high of 67,553.
For the second consecutive day, the number of coronavirus cases in Chennai was less than 1,000 to 986 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours in Chennai, 869 Covid-19 patients were discharged; the number of deaths in the city due to the virus was 20.The number of active cases in the city is 11,734.
Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (425); Coimbatore (183); Cuddalore (193); Dindigul (138); Kancheepuram (284); Kanyakumari (197); Pudukottai (114); Ranipet (138); Tenkasi (203); Thanjavur (227); Theni (452); Thiruvallur (391); Thiruvannamalai (121); Thoothukudi (247); Thirunelveli (126); Vellore (155) and Virudhunagar (246), according to health ministry.
