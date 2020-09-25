Covid: TN reports 5,679 fresh cases, 72 deaths

A further 5,679 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 5,69,370.

In the last 24 hours, a record high of 94,877 were tested. After 5,626 Covid-19 patients were discharged (5,13,836), the number of active cases in the State stood at 46,386. The number of deaths increased by 72 to a total of 9,148.

In Chennai, for the second consecutive day the number of daily cases crossed the 1,000 mark to 1,193 with 1,164 patients discharged. Accounting for 18 deaths, the number of active cases in the city was 10,000.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 277; Coimbatore - 661; Cuddalore - 235; Dharmapuri - 148; Erode - 151; Kancheepuram - 165; Krishnagiri - 104; Namakkal - 115; Nilgiris - 137; Salem - 297; Thanjavur - 150; Thiruvallur - 229; Thiruvannamalai - 173; Thiruvarur - 139; Thiruppur - 158; Trichy - 107; Vellore - 125 and Villupuram - 162 , according to health ministry.