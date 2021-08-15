Covid TPR shoots past 15% in Kerala after an interval

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Test positivity rate breached the 15 per cent-mark in Kerala and settled at 15.11 per cent on Sunday when 1.22 lakh samples were tested. The death toll reached 18,601 after 102 deaths were reported during past few days were attributed to Covid-19.
Sunday also saw 20,089 patients discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the virus leaving 27,636 under treatment in hospitals.
The number of panchayats/wards above the threshold of Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of eight per cent was unchanged at 634. These wards will remain under a triple lockdown and under strict watch of the police. The WIPR number had more than doubled week on week last week.
Malappuram district tops the list of new cases on Sunday with 2,681; followed by Thrissur with 2,423; Kozhikode 2,368; Ernakulam 2,161 and Palakkad 1,771. The active case pool is now at 1.78 lakh, making Kerala the only State with Covid-affected of more than one lakh for weeks together.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Kerala on Monday to do an on-ground assessment of the pandemic with the State accounting for 51.5 per cent of the those reported over the country as a whole.
Mandaviya will meet the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George along with Central and State government officers.
He is being accompanied by Sujeet Singh, Head, National Centre for Disease Control, and Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.
Kerala reported a TPR of 13.97 per cent on Saturday. The Union Minister is also scheduled to review the functioning at HLL Lifecare, a healthcare products manufacturer in Thiruvananthapuram, and visit the Government Medical College and Hospital here.
