News

Covid unlikely to relapse within short time frame: report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 23, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

Experts believe that collective immunity can be achieved with a vaccine

Experts in epidemiology and virology say it is highly unlikely that the novel coronavirus will relapse within a short time--frame, the New York Times reported.

The coronavirus behaves like any other virus, which suggests that collective immunity can be achieved with a vaccine, according to the experts.

The report added that it is possible that the virus may manifest itself twice in people. But it would not happen in a short window or make people sicker the second time, it noted.

Published on July 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 vaccinations might not begin before early 2021, says WHO expert