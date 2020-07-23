Covid unlikely to relapse within short time frame: report

Experts in epidemiology and virology say it is highly unlikely that the novel coronavirus will relapse within a short time--frame, the New York Times reported.

The coronavirus behaves like any other virus, which suggests that collective immunity can be achieved with a vaccine, according to the experts.

The report added that it is possible that the virus may manifest itself twice in people. But it would not happen in a short window or make people sicker the second time, it noted.