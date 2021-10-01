Covid vaccination crosses 4.50 crore-mark in TN

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Total vaccination in Tamil Nadu crossed the 4.50 crore mark (only in government centres) to touch 4,50,28,107 after 3,20,805 people were vaccinated on Thursday. On Wednesday, 1,59,417 persons were vaccinated.
According to covid19india.org, the total vaccination administered in Tamil Nadu as on Thursday night was 4,68,71,576. The data says that 14.6 per cent of the state's population have been fully vaccinated while 47.3 per cent have got at least one dose.
Meanwhile, the State on Thursday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,612 from 1,624 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,63,789.
After 1,626 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,150. The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,52,785 samples were tested.
New cases in Chennai were at 183 (189) while Coimbatore reported 176 (181) cases, says State Health department data.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...