Covid vaccination crosses 4.50 crore-mark in TN

Total vaccination in Tamil Nadu crossed the 4.50 crore mark (only in government centres) to touch 4,50,28,107 after 3,20,805 people were vaccinated on Thursday. On Wednesday, 1,59,417 persons were vaccinated.

According to covid19india.org, the total vaccination administered in Tamil Nadu as on Thursday night was 4,68,71,576. The data says that 14.6 per cent of the state's population have been fully vaccinated while 47.3 per cent have got at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the State on Thursday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,612 from 1,624 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,63,789.

After 1,626 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,150. The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,52,785 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were at 183 (189) while Coimbatore reported 176 (181) cases, says State Health department data.