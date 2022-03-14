Vaccination for 12-14 age group to begin from March 16

The Government, on Monday, expanded the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 from March 16, Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya tweeted. The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax, manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Biological E, the Ministry said. In addition, the comorbid condition for those above 60 years of age to be eligible for precautionary doses has been removed.

“The Union Government, after due deliberations with scientific bodies, has decided to start Covid-19 vaccination for 12-13 and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from 16 thMarch 16, 2022,” the Ministry added.

It is to be noted that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered Covid-19 vaccine under the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, as per the press release. The Government, on January 10, had rolled out vaccination for 15-18 years age group and only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was allowed to be administered in this group. The Centre had also launched precautionary doses for frontline and healthcare workers besides those with comorbid conditions above sixty years of age, after a gap of at least 39 weeks or nine months.