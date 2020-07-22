News

Covid vaccine: China trial showing good response, says Lancet report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

Successful in inducing immune responses

A report in renowned medical journal The Lancet has backed China’s Covid-19 vaccine trial and said that it induces immune responses against the novel coronavirus.

“The Ad5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine at viral particles is safe, and induced significant immune responses in the majority of recipients after a single immunization,” stated the report.

The second phase of the vaccine has been successful and “has a good safety profile.” The second phase had candidates from a wider age group, including 55-year-olds and older.

The report added that the single-dose immunisation gives positive immune responses within 14 days and significant humoral and cellular immune responses within 28 days in the majority of recipients.

Lancet further noted that it is planning an international multi-centre, randomised, double-blind, controlled phase 3 effectiveness trial to further evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine.

