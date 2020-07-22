Covid vaccine will be supplied free of cost by govt, says Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said in an exclusive televised interview to India Today that 50 per cent of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University will be distributed in India. He also stated that the vaccine will be purchased by governments and supplied free of cost. This will be achieved through an immunisation programme.

Poonawalla said the Serum Institute is seeking regulatory clearances to conduct phase 3 of the human trials in India.

The company wants to give half of the vaccine production to India and the rest to other countries on a pro rata basis every month, he said.

If the successive trials are successful, the vaccine will be available for mass consumption by the end of this year and Serum Institute will produce a million doses by then.

“We will be doing a study in India. It’s a big country and there is a lot of infection,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, earlier, told BusinessLine.