Covid warrior cover extended by six months

The Centre has extended the ₹50-lakh insurance cover to frontline health workers fighting Covid-19 for another six months, a Health Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid-19’ was announced on March 30 initially for 90 days, but was extended for another 90 days till September 25. This has now extended by another 180 days, the statement said.

The scheme provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting Covid-19. Even those working for private hospitals and those hired temporarily by various local urban bodies as well as State and Union Territories are eligible for the scheme.

Till date, under the scheme, a total of 61 claims are processed and paid. About 156 claims are under examination by New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited, and in 67 cases claims forms are yet to be submitted by the States. The insurance firm rejected 65 claims, while 67 claims are yet to reach the insurer.