Covid19: Four more Omicron patients in Maharashtra

Four more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
Two patients are from Osmanabad, one each from Mumbai and Buldhana.
To date, a total of 32 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the State. Mumbai has the highest number of patients (13) followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (10)
Out of the total patients in Maharashtra 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test.
Laboratory samples of patients detected on Wednesday were taken in the first week of December. Out of these four patients, one is a woman and three are men in the age group 16 – 67. All these patients are asymptomatic, the State Health Department press release added.
According to preliminary information, patients from Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and another patient is his high-risk contact. One from Buldhana has travelled to Dubai and a patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.
All of them are isolated in the hospital and their close contacts of these patients are being tracked. Out of these, three patients have been vaccinated and one is not eligible for vaccination.
Total 929 Covid-19 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Wednesday while 925 new cases have been detected.
