Covid19: India’s case to death ratio falls to 2.15

India’s Covid19 case fatality rate (CFR) dropped to 2.15 per cent, the lowest since the first lockdown started as the total active infections in the country went up to 5,65,103, nearly 20,000 more than that reported on Friday. In mid-June, India’s CFR was 3.33 per cent.

On the other hand, as many as 10,94,374 people, including 36,569 during the last 24 hours, recovered while a total of 36,511 succumbed to the infection, according to officially available data. As many as 764 people, including 265 in Maharashtra, died in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Maharashtra has the highest number of 1,50,966 active cases, up 2,512 cases since Friday. Andhra Pradesh with 75,720 active cases, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 72,013 and 57,968 respectively followed suit.