Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,097 cases; 6 dead

Telangana has reported 1,097 new Covid-19 positive cases, while six persons have succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday.

As the number of cases sees a surge, the recovery rate has come down to 96.65 per cent from about 98.85 per cent two weeks ago.

The designated government and private hospitals are witnessing a sharp increase in in-patients. By Sunday evening, the State has 8,746 active cases, while 268 patients have recovered from the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 302 cases, followed by Medchal district with 138 cases and Rangareddy with 116 cases.

Meanwhile, the State administered 35,000 doses on Sunday. The number of vaccination centres came down to 879 on Sunday from 1,059 centres the previous day.