Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,479 new cases

The Telangana Government has reported 2,479 new Covid-19 cases in the State in the last 24 hours.

According to a health bulletin released on Wednesday, out of 62,649 samples tested till 8 pm on Tuesday, 2,479 showed positive for the pandemic. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state had gone up to 1,47,642. Including 10 deaths due to the virus on Tuesday, the total number of patients who succumbed reached 916.

As far as recovery is concerned,2,485 patients recovered on Tuesday, the bulletin said.