Covid19: TN eases lockdown restrictions even as 526 more active cases reported in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu has further relaxed lockdown restrictions to allow limited functioning of private companies, standalone shops, tea stalls and petrol pumps from May 11. There are, however, minor differences in the restrictions for Chennai, which is the worst affected due to Covid19, and non-Chennai areas.

Private companies (stand-alone air conditioners only permitted) including construction companies and real estate developers back office within Chennai Police limit can function between 10.30 am and 6 pm with 33 per cent staff (10 am to 7 pm in other parts of the State) from May 11.

Tea shops can function from 6 am to 7 pm but only takeaways will be allowed. Nobody should be allowed to sit in the shops.

Grocery and vegetable shops can function between 6 am and 7 pm while all standalone and neighbourhood shops between 10.30 am and 6 pm (10 am to 7 pm in rest of the State).

Similarly, petrol bunks in Chennai can function from 6 am to 6 pm (6 am to 8 pm in other parts of the state). However, bunks on the National Highways can function 24 hours, says a press release.

While social distancing should be maintained across the State, all other restricts/relaxations will continue till further order, the release said.

Meanwhile, today a further 526 Covid19 positive cases were reported in the State to take the total tally to 6,535 of which 1,867 were linked with the Koyambedu market.

In Chennai alone, 279 cases were reported to end at 3,330. The next highest number was in Villupuram (67), followed by Chengalpattu (40) and Perambalur (31).

Four Covid19 infected persons died to take the tally to 44

On Saturday, 13,254 blood samples were tested across the State, says the daily Covid19 bulletin..