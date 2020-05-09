Covid19: TN eases lockdown restrictions even as 526 more active cases reported in last 24 hours

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Tamil Nadu has further relaxed lockdown restrictions to allow limited functioning of private companies, standalone shops, tea stalls and petrol pumps from May 11. There are, however, minor differences in the restrictions for Chennai, which is the worst affected due to Covid19, and non-Chennai areas.
Private companies (stand-alone air conditioners only permitted) including construction companies and real estate developers back office within Chennai Police limit can function between 10.30 am and 6 pm with 33 per cent staff (10 am to 7 pm in other parts of the State) from May 11.
Tea shops can function from 6 am to 7 pm but only takeaways will be allowed. Nobody should be allowed to sit in the shops.
Grocery and vegetable shops can function between 6 am and 7 pm while all standalone and neighbourhood shops between 10.30 am and 6 pm (10 am to 7 pm in rest of the State).
Similarly, petrol bunks in Chennai can function from 6 am to 6 pm (6 am to 8 pm in other parts of the state). However, bunks on the National Highways can function 24 hours, says a press release.
While social distancing should be maintained across the State, all other restricts/relaxations will continue till further order, the release said.
Meanwhile, today a further 526 Covid19 positive cases were reported in the State to take the total tally to 6,535 of which 1,867 were linked with the Koyambedu market.
In Chennai alone, 279 cases were reported to end at 3,330. The next highest number was in Villupuram (67), followed by Chengalpattu (40) and Perambalur (31).
Four Covid19 infected persons died to take the tally to 44
On Saturday, 13,254 blood samples were tested across the State, says the daily Covid19 bulletin..
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...