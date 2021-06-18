Covid-19 treatment: Health insurers wary of covering costs of new therapies

New therapies hold out promise in the treatment of Covid-19. But the fine print is, they are not covered by existing health insurances and coronavirus - specific insurance policies.

For several private hospitals, new therapies and drugs are being used in view of their `efficacy'. However, some of these therapies are expensive, costing patients anything between ₹60,000 and ₹5 lakh, depending on the level of infection, according to information provided by hospitals.

A senior official of a leading private general insurer told BusinessLine that monoclonal antibodies therapy and cocktail treatments, for instance, are not covered under the health policies. “This is because most of these treatments do not involve hospitalisation and are not on the list of drugs/treatments advised by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” he said.

However, there is an increasing recourse to use new therapies. According to K Subba Reddy, Senior Consultant and Head of Critical Care, Apollo Hospitals, new therapies in Covid included the use of monoclonal antibodies, Tocilizumab, Barcitinib, Tofatanib, Anakinra, stem cell therapy, low dose radiation, colchicine, cytokine filter and 2 Deoxy Glucose, among others.

“Out of all these, monoclonal antibodies are most commonly used. In about 20 per cent of the patients, Barcitinib is used only in those who go onto a ventilator, and in 5 per cent of patients (ECMO patients),'' Reddy said.

Lack of clarity

There is a lack of clarity on many aspects to do with the applicability of insurance cover on many of these therapies. Out of five general insurers contacted by BusinessLine, only two have shared information, off the record, while the rest did not want to comment on the issue.

“There has been a huge payout of claims on account of Covid cover being offered under specific policies such as Corona Kavach (mandated by the insurance regulator) and general health insurance. There is a need to tread cautiously and regulatory clarity is needed on the matter for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said chief of underwriting of a private insurer adding that “There are fake certificates and claims too in some cases of Covid cover.”

But patients and policyholders are at the receiving end as the final claims settlement in majority of Covid treatment cases is only in the range of 50 to 65 per cent of the claim.