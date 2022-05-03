hamburger

Covovax is now available for children in India: Adar Poonawalla

BL Pune Bureau |PTI | Updated on: May 03, 2022

Dose at private health centres priced at ₹225 excluding taxes, plus hospital service charge of ₹150.

Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, on Tuesday said that the Covid vaccine Covovax is now available for children across the country. 

Poonawalla tweeted, “Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of >90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children.” 

Official sources on Monday had said children aged 12-17 years could now get the Covovax at private centres, with a dose costing ₹225 plus GST, in addition to the hospital service charge of ₹150.

The move followed the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that the Covid-19 jab can be administered for children aged 12-17 years.

Restricted use in emergency

India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

The Covovax vaccine is approved for restricted use in an emergency situation that may prevent Covid-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older. According to Serum Institute, during the ongoing clinical trials, the Covovax vaccine had been shown to prevent Covid-19 following two doses given three weeks apart. 

The duration of protection against Covid-19 disease is currently unknown. Protection against Covid-19 starts approximately seven days after the second dose of Covovax.

Published on May 03, 2022
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
