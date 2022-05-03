Covovax is now available for children in India: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, on Tuesday said that the Covid vaccine Covovax is now available for children across the country.
Poonawalla tweeted, “Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of >90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children.”
Official sources on Monday had said children aged 12-17 years could now get the Covovax at private centres, with a dose costing ₹225 plus GST, in addition to the hospital service charge of ₹150.
The move followed the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that the Covid-19 jab can be administered for children aged 12-17 years.
Restricted use in emergency
India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.
The Covovax vaccine is approved for restricted use in an emergency situation that may prevent Covid-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older. According to Serum Institute, during the ongoing clinical trials, the Covovax vaccine had been shown to prevent Covid-19 following two doses given three weeks apart.
The duration of protection against Covid-19 disease is currently unknown. Protection against Covid-19 starts approximately seven days after the second dose of Covovax.
