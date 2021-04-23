CoWin platform ‘all set for the expanded vaccination drive’

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The CoWin platform has been fully upgraded to take on the rush expected with the expansion from May 1 of the vaccination drive to people above the age of 18, RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), said.
Sharma was confident of the platform handling the expected heavy traffic as more and more people will try to register under Phase-3 of the vaccination programme. Registrations open from April 28 for those above 18.
“We are fully geared up, with the upgradation of the CoWin platform for the vaccination drive to be started from May 1. The platform will help those above 18 years of age to get inoculated against Covid-19,” Sharma, also Chairman of the Empowered Committee for administration of Covid-19 vaccine, told BusinessLine.
Under the liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, manufacturers will supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre and the remaining to State governments and in the open market.
The vaccine manufacturers will have to make an advance declaration of the price for the supply to be made to State governments and in the open market, according to the government. Private hospitals will have to procure a Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for the non-government channel.
The free vaccination programme for healthcare/frontline workers and all those above 45 years of age shall continue as before. Also, where the second dose for these groups has become due will be given priority. A focussed strategy for this would be communicated to all the stakeholders.
