C P Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, and his son Aashish are setting up a ₹270-crore ethanol manufacturing factory in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the project at Gummalladoddi in East Godavari.

The factory, which is being set up by Assago Industrial Private Limited, is expected to provide 300-400 jobs.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the event was taking place well under six months of his meeting with the Assago promoters C P Gurnani and his son Ashish Gurnani at Davos.

Promoting industries

“This reflects the ease of doing business in the State. The very fact that it took only six months from the allotment of the land to giving all permissions shows the government’s commitment to promote industries in the State,” he said.

“The plant will have a production capacity of two lakh litre. It will use broken rice and maize as raw material. This will help local farmers sell their damaged paddy and broken rice for higher rates,” a government statement said, quoting the Chief Minister.