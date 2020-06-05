News

CREDAI ties up with design body for knowledge exchange

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on June 05, 2020 Published on June 05, 2020

CREDAI, the apex body of private real estate developers, representing 20,000 developers across India, has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) to create a common knowledge platform that will help the exchange of information on the latest developments.

The partnership will focus water and sanitation, energy efficiency, sustainable design oriented workshops, research programs and innovative techniques to establish India as one of the global leaders in sustainable development.

Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National said in a press statement, “The partnership reiterates our commitment to a healthy and safe environment.

“Post lockdown, it is imperative for us to commence our operations responsibly. Growth without sustainability will leave our future generations bereft of the fruits of development.”

Jabeen Zacharias, National President, IIID said, “We are happy to partner with CREDAI and contribute to sustainable practices. With a unique amalgamation of expertise coming from both sides we are hopeful and excited to develop new techniques and policies that will help India achieve its sustainability milestones in adherence to the SDG’s.”

Last year, CREDAI along with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) had amplified the Green Building movement by ensuring CREDAI projects go green and enabling them to achieve the desired green building rating. It had also partnered with International Finance Corporation to promote green buildings in the country through EDGE, which is a standard certification for energy and water-efficient buildings.

