Credit quality on the mend, but risks remain: ICRA Ratings

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Starting the fiscal year 2021-22 on an optimistic note, rating agency ICRA has said the credit quality of India Inc. has experienced two consecutive years of elevated pressures, but recent trends suggest that the trough is behind us.
“While on a full-year basis, both FY2020 and FY2021 marked a sharp rise in the proportion of entities downgraded in ICRA’s portfolio (vis-à-vis the historical averages), the rating action trends since November 2020 suggest that incremental downgrade pressures have ebbed,” it said in a statement on Thursday. It noted that the proportion of rating upgrades has been on the rise over the past two quarters.
ICRA downgraded the ratings of 483 entities in 2020-21 reflecting a downgrade rate of 14 per cent, coming on the heels of an even higher downgrade rate of 16 per cent seen in 2019-20.
“The proportion was much higher than the preceding five-year average of 8 per cent, reflecting the elevated credit pressures seen in the past two years,” it noted.
In comparison, the ratings of 293 entities were upgraded by ICRA last fiscal.
Since November 2020, the Credit Ratio of ICRA-assigned ratings, defined as the number of entities upgraded to that downgraded, has consistently remained upwards of 1 time each month, it said, adding that earlier, the Credit Ratio had remained consistently below 0.6x in each month since May 2019.
K Ravichandran, Deputy Chief Rating Officer, ICRA, said, “The credit quality trends in the near to medium term would remain sensitive to the span of Covid infections and the attendant demand and supply-side disorders that it may engender.”
“Overall, while the credit quality challenges for India Inc. are expected to abate in the near term, compared with the past two years, the seeds of a reassuring and a broad-based recovery are yet to take root,” said Jitin Makkar, Head-Credit Policy, ICRA.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...