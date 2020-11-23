Crisis management panel reviews cyclone preparedness

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the cyclone preparedness of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which are facing the threat of a severe cyclone on Wednesday.

At the virtual meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretaries of the three States briefed the NCMC on the preparations said they are coordinating with agencies such as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to meet the challenge, an official statement said.

Threat

Director General of India Meteorological Department in his presentation said the cyclone would hit coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 24 and 26.

Target

The Cabinet Secretary said the aim should be zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas.

He said the advisories should be strictly issued to fishermen barring them from venturing to the sea.

People living in ‘kutcha’ houses may be advised suitably according to the situation, he added.

Secretaries from Home, Power, Telecommunication, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Health, Railway Board Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority Member Secretary, NDRF Director General and representative of Defence Ministry briefed the NCMC about help and assistance being extended to the concerned States.