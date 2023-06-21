Croda International Plc has opened its new global technical centre at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The centre will help Croda in developing high performance pharmaceutical ingredients and technologies for life sciences.

“This new technical centre represents our commitment to supporting pharmaceutical innovators and manufacturers in the region. We are committed to supporting drug development in Asia and collaborating with customers here to develop cutting-edge drug delivery technologies alongside them,’‘ Daniele Piergentili, President-Life Sciences, said in a release.

The centre will increase Croda’s capability to provide advanced and sustainable solutions to its pharmaceutical customers, he added.

Croda recently performed ground-breaking for a new greenfield manufacturing plant at Dahej in Gujarat.

