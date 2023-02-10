Crown Records Management, a part of Hong Kong-headquartered logistics and allied services provider Crown Worldwide Group, on Friday inaugurated the third phase of its records management centre in Chennai.

With this addition, the records management facility, in Chennai’s Asthinapuram, can store over 1.8 million standard carton equivalent (SCEs) and an additional 40,000 vault storage, the company said.

Established in 1996 in India, Crown Records Management offers document management, document scanning and imaging, digital transformation and secure destruction services to companies. It currently has centres across 13 locations including New Delhi, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Pune.

Srinivas Krishnan, Regional Managing Director – South Asia, Crown Worldwide Group said that since the acquisition of land in 2013 for the second facility, the Chennai operation has witnessed an unprecedented growth and feedback from existing and new BFSI customers.

The company said the new facility will help deepen engagement with clients such as financial services, healthcare, legal, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries with the need for business information storage.