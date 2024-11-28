The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, AM Chowdhary has pointed out to glaring lapses in the construction of the new Pamban Bridge - right from the planning state to execution of the bridge, which connects the Indian mainland to Rameshwaram Island.

The island of Rameswaram is a noted tourist cum pilgrimage spot, famous for its Ramanathaswamy Temple, known for its elaborate corridors and splendidly sculpted pillars. It is connected to the mainland by the magnificent Pamban Bridge.

“I am constrained to point out that, in stark contrast, the present bridge sets a bad example of constructing an important structure, with glaring lapses right from planning state to its execution,” he said.

Pointing out the lapses, Chowdhary said the lift span girder was non-RDSO standard and designed using foreign codes which entailed association of RDSO in the project. However, from the perusal of records it is evident that, with the support of Railways Board, RDSO shunned its responsibility in the design of the girder.

The disassociation of RDSO with the project resulted in serious consequences in the form of deviation from codal provision, he said.

The Pamban Bridge is a 2.05 km long bridge with a unique 72 m Vertical Lift span, one of its kind in the country.

A release by Southern Railways says that the design of this steel bridge was done by a TYPSA, International Consultant. The bridge is designed with European and Indian Codes. Its design was proof checked by IIT Madras.

Being designed by Foreign Consultant, the Railway Board envisaged technical limitation in examination of design by Railways and RDSO. The Board decided on an additional proof check of design by IIT, Mumbai. After double proof check, the design of Bridge was approved by Southern Railway. The bridge has been constructed based on design by a reputed International Consultant duly proof-checked by two premier institutes of the country. The modification in RDSO design for approach girders to suit local constraints have also been proof checked by IIT Madras/ IIT Bombay and approved by Southern Railway.

The welding of structural members, a crucial aspect of the efficacy of the structure, have been checked 100 per cent by using the latest Phase Array Ultrasonic Testing, and 100 per cent checked by Welding Research Institute, Trichy and test-checked by Southern Railway.

For corrosion protection, a special painting scheme used in extreme corrosion prone areas in the world using polysiloxane paint with a design life of 35 years, has been implemented. Use of stainless-steel reinforcement in Reinforced concrete construction, fully welded box section in lift span, completely avoiding splice joints in the approach span girders, FRP in pathways, Inspection arrangements and Hand rails are amongst the innovative features to counter corrosion protection, the release said.

“It is confirmed that the bridge has been constructed with state-of-the-art design and the best construction practices. It is cleared for operation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Further points raised by CRS will be complied in total,” the release said.

