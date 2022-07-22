Grameen eStore targets to sell 3,000 vehicles worth over ₹200 crore

Common Service Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has said that its Grameen eStore will open 10,000 multi-brand automobile stores by December this year, and expects to sell over 3,000 vehicles worth over ₹200 crore this fiscal year (FY).

The company has partnered with automobile manufacturers such as Tata Motors (for both passenger and commercial vehicles), Renault India, Mahindra & Mahindra (both passenger and commercial vehicles), Ashok Leyland, Royal Enfield, Tafe Tractors and Atul Auto.

“CSC is promoting multi brand auto stores keeping in view the demand and need for such vehicles in rural India. These stores will give customers the option to choose from various brands, get loans and insurance for the vehicle,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-governance service India, told BusinessLine.

CSC Grameen eStore is a unique hyperlocal e-commerce model started by CSC special purpose vehicle (SPV) during the Covid period, and has seen considerable progress in automobile sales through Grameen eStores, especially in rural India.

“In FY21-22, CSC sold 1,594 vehicles worth over ₹100 crore through the Grameen eStore -- vehicles included both passenger and commercial vehicles – and in the first quarter of this year (April-June) Grameen eStore has already retailed 750 vehicles worth over ₹31 crore,” Tyagi informed.

CSC is also selling electric two- and three-wheelers for which demand has increased manifold in the rural market, he noted.

“Purchasing a vehicle through Grameen eStore is easy as the village level entrepreneurs who run the CSCs can leverage CSC’s existing partnership with banks like HDFC and Axis Bank for processing loans for the vehicles, in easy steps,” Tyagi said.

He added that CSC Grameen eStore has developed an App wherein orders would be taken online from the community by the nearest CSC VLE. After aggregating the demand, the CSC VLE would procure the products from either the company or its dealers directly.