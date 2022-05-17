Cummins India showcases its cutting-edge innovations at CII EXCON 2022

Cummins India Ltd will be celebrating 60 years of its presence in India by exhibiting its cutting-edge solutions for the construction equipment industry at CII Excon 2022 (Hall 4 – Stall no A 22) in Bangalore from May 17 – 21, 2022.

The exhibition also marks the commencement of 60 years of Cummins in India campaign aimed at celebrating the legacy of brand and fulfilling its promise to its stakeholders.

Globally, the company has been a leading power solution provider for more than 100 years.

New products

At CII Excon, the company will be displaying its latest range of products, B4.5 (121 to 173hp) and B6.7 (173 to 260 hp), which are compliant with CEV BSIV regulations.

SM9_StageV, BSV_SingleMod

These products are capable and scalable to next emission level of CEV BS V and CEMM BS IV/V. In addition, the company provides a diverse range of power solutions to the Construction Equipment industry, the company said in its press release.

Cummins’ joint venture partners Valvoline Cummins Pvt. Ltd and Fleetguard Filtrum Pvt. Ltd will also be displaying their products at the stall demonstrating the spirit of ‘OneCummins’.

Speaking on Cummins’ participation at EXCON Anjali Pandey, Engine Business and Components Business Leader, Cummins India said “ Tough terrains demand tougher equipment, and no one makes tougher construction engine systems than Cummins. Our construction engines are known for their durability and reliability, producing more responsive power delivery with minimal maintenance costs. Thus, translating to maximum uptime and best TCO for our customers”.

Pandey added, “ The 4.5L and 6.7L CEV BSIV-compliant engine systems help us enhance our presence in the construction segment while meeting stringent emissions standards and providing value to our customers. This year’s EXCON is special as we are celebrating 60 years of our presence in India.”

B4.5 CEV BSIV engine system

B4.5 CEV BSIV provides 121 hp to 173 hp rating and is suitable for applications like soil compactor, 14T to 20T excavators, 3T to 3.5T wheel loaders, pavers and motor grader applications. This engine provides best in class fluid economy as compared to 6-cylinder engines and has covered more than 18,000 hours of test cell and field validation in India.

B6.7 is the highest selling product for Cummins globally. This engine is developed for CEV BSIV offering 173 to 260 hp ratings. This product is most suitable for motor grader, 5T wheel loaders, 25T to 35T excavator, crane, and harvester applications.