Soon, Chennai is poised for a better parking system at major clusters with the proposed smart parking management system by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). The city has over 6 million registered vehicles.

CUMTA plans to implement Area Level Parking Management Plan at multiple clusters within the Chennai Metropolitan Area. This includes designated parking areas, no parking zones and an implementation framework.

Enhancing urban mobility

CUMTA has jurisdiction over the whole Chennai Metropolitan Area covering 5,904 sq km and aims to provide a seamless delivery of urban mobility services across all modes of transport.

The Smart Parking Management System (SPMS) will be at cluster level in Chennai by adopting a systematic parking management approach for both on-street and off-street parking at a few locations in the city. The ten identified parking clusters are; T Nagar, Marina, Anna Nagar, GST Road, Besant Nagar, Parry’s, Ashok Nagar, Velachery, Ambattur and Triplicane.

The project aims at regulating parking spaces by utilising smart parking management solutions, thereby mitigating the impacts of unregulated parking on the traffic, pedestrians, environment and local businesses, said sources.

CUMTA has prepared Area Level Parking Management Plan for Anna Nagar at cluster level that includes designated parking areas, no parking zones and an implementation framework.

The effective implementation of a parking management system on ground shall involve manpower and technology for information, payment and enforcement. The proposed parking management system includes a combination of surveillance technology, on-ground workforce, and real-time data processing to create an efficient and transparent system for managing parking in designated areas.

The proposal includes the use of smart technology solutions and strong regulatory frameworks. Efficiently managed parking facilities are essential for enhancing urban mobility, supporting economic vitality, and promoting environmental sustainability, sources added.

