Curb Covid spread, Centre urges States

BL New Delhi Bureau December 30 | Updated on December 30, 2021

Rajesh Bhushan   -  PTI

Highlights rising positivity in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

In view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote to eight States — Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Jharkhand — to take immediate action to curtail the spread.

‘Continuous vigil’

Bhushan also urged these States to increase testing, practive contract tracing, set up containment and buffer zones, and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Continuous vigil should be maintained in view of the recent increase in domestic travel, due to various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, vacations having either recently concluded or underway,” Bhushan said in a letter addressed to the Health Secretaries of these eight States.

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, parts of Delhi and Kolkata which have been recording high positivity in the past two weeks.

Published on December 30, 2021

