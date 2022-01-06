News

Curbs for tourists in Andamans amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI Port Blair | Updated on January 06, 2022

Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half – 9 am to 12.30 pm – at the museums of the Cellular Jail

The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half – 9 am to 12.30 pm – at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists.

A similar number of visitors will be allowed in the second half – 1 pm to 4 pm, as per an order issued by the Directorate of Tourism.

At the light and sound shows in Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Bose Island, only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed, the order said.

The visitors will have to follow all Covid guidelines, it added.

Besides, all the tourist boats will have to operate with 70 per cent capacity, the Directorate of Tourism said.

The curbs were put in place in view of the increase in coronavirus infections and detection of omicron cases in the islands, it added.

Published on January 06, 2022

