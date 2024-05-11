The election campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana came to a grinding halt on Saturday with the top leaders of political party making a last-ditch effort to woo the voters ahead of the elections in the Telugu States.

As part of the fourth phase, elections to 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024 along with Telangana which will elect 17 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for AP Congress President YS Sharmila, who is the sister of YS Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Priyanka Gandhi participated in the last day of campaign in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Reddy ended his campaign with a public meeting in Pithapuram where his party candidate Vanga Geetha is contesting against Jana Sena Founder-President Pawan Kalyan.

N Chandra Babu Naidu, President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who is leading the Opposition Front of TDP-Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against YSRCP, concluded his electioneering with an address at Chitttor, his native district.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah too participated in a slew of programmes in both the States in the last one month.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has completed all arrangements to conduct polling on May 13 in the two States.