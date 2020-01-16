Cuttack train accident: 8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubhaneshwer Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Odisha

Eight coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubhaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express were derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha, on Thursday.

The accident was caused due to extreme foggy conditions in the region, reports say.

News agency ANI shared an update on its Twitter account about the number of people injured. While at least 20 injuries were noted, no casualties were recorded, said a report.

“#UPDATE Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway: 20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now. #Odisha,” tweeted ANI.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, shared his concern about the incident on Twitter and assured that rescue missions were underway.

Pradhan tweeted, “Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have been lost in the mishap. Rescue operations are underway and all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of passengers. Pray for the early recovery of those injured.”

A medical train has reached the location of the accident. The injured patients have been transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where their condition is now stable, Business Today reported.

Indian Railways personnel, along with Khurda District Magistrate, have reached the spot to investigate the derailment.

The East Coast Railway has set up two helpline numbers — 0764-1072 and 0674-1072 — for people to get more information on the accident and the status of the injured passengers.

Following the accident, five trains have been diverted from the route, ANI reported.