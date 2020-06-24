Cyber attacks: 66% of Indian organisations paid ransom to retrieve data access

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
There has been a sharp increase in the number of ransomware attacks on Indian organisations, and with that the ransomware kitty has also witnessed a spike.
According to a recent survey, Indian organisations have incurred costs of around ₹8.02 crore to rectify the impact of each ransomware attack, hinting at the seriousness of the cyber attack.
However, only 8 per cent of victims were able to stop the attack before their data could be encrypted, compared with a global average of 24 per cent.
While one-third of respondents said they could recover the (stolen) data from back-ups without having to pay a cent to the hackers, 66 per cent of the organisations said they paid ransom to get the data released.
The hackers seem to be more focussed on their targets. Moving away from ‘spray and pray’ (generalised attacks), they seem to be targetting the most lucrative targets to earn more coin.
About 82 per cent of the organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in the last six months, which is an increase of 15 per cent over the same period in 2017.
Cyber security solutions firm Sophos has commissioned a survey on the state of ransomware attacks across the world. As many as 5,000 IT managers in over 26 countries were interviewed for the survey. The sample size included 300 managers from India.
The attacks seemed to be uniform across the cities. While 85 per cent of the organisations were hit in Delhi, 83 per cent organisations in Bengaluru, 81 per cent each in Kolkata and Mumbai, 79 per cent in Chennai and 71 per cent organisations in Hyderabad were impacted by the ransomware attacks.
Soon gaining access to the systems, the hackers would encrypt the data, demanding a huge ransom to release the data from their clutches. “Bengaluru topped the list with encryption of 97 per cent of the data. This was followed by Delhi with 96 per cent, Mumbai (88 per cent), Hyderabad (88 per cent), Kolkata (87 per cent) and Chennai (68 per cent),” the report said.
Sophos said the companies need to have a full inventory of all the devices that are connected to the network and protect with an updated security solution.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Nifty 50 June Futures (10,500)The Indian benchmark indices opened with a gap-up and rallied during the initial ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...