Cyber crime complaints in TN have risen 18 times in the last one decade

Cyber crime has recorded a multifold increase in Tamil Nadu. The number of cyber crime complaints in the state has risen by nearly 18 times in the last one decade. In 2011, the number of cyber crime complaints received were 748, while in 2021 it increased to 13,077 - a 1,648 per cent increase over a decade, says the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department’s Tamil Nadu Police Policy Note for 2022-2023.

The process of digitisation, internet penetration and widespread use of mobile phones had resulted in the steady increase of cyber crime. A major challenge faced in cyber crime cases is that the accused are mostly from foreign countries. This complicates the process of investigation, arrest of accused and the recovery of property, says the Policy Note presented in the Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

Even though the accused’s bank accounts are frozen, the process of redeeming the money and returning it to the complainant is unduly delayed due to cumbersome legal procedures.

Cyber crime teams have been formed in all 11 Police Districts of Greater Chennai Police, in addition to the five cyber crime police stations. A cyber forensic lab was set up with a high-end forensic workstation, disc forensic, mobile forensic and social media tool costing Rs 6.90 crore under the ‘Safe City’ project. With the efforts of the cyber crime squad, ₹6.75 crores was redeemed and returned to the complainants in the last couple of months, the Policy Note said.

The Cyber Crime Police stations started registering FIRs from April 2021. A State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre has been formed to investigate challenging cyber crimes.

The Government also sanctioned ₹11.36 crore to create the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre. Orders have also been issued declaring the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre a Police Station with State Level Jurisdiction, the Policy Note said.

From June 2021, a round-the-clock control room was established at the Cyber Crime Wing headquarters. Till date, 4,342 complaints have been registered through the helpline. Further, ₹3.18 crore has been frozen by the Cyber Crime Wing, by reporting the same on the 1930 Helpline.

During the current fiscal, the department plans to collaborate with the police of other States on sharing information to tackle the growing menace of cyber crime more effectively and to increase the FIR Conversion rate of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

It also plans to increase the percentage of money frozen in cyber crime complaints and to ensure that the frozen amount is quickly returned to the victim and to have a cyber cell or cyber support officer in each Police station in the State.