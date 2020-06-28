Cyberabad Security Council looks beyond IT

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) is a unique body that was set up a decade ago to achieve coordination among IT-BPO industry, the Cyberabad police and other stakeholders.

The SCSC has now decided to expand its scope to cover pharma, manufacturing, infra and healthcare sectors.

Apart from implementing existing initiatives such as women safety, road safety, cyber and infra security, the new vertical will focus on youth empowerment, skill development and employability. With representatives from industry, police and few other government departments, the SCSC will periodically discuss issues around the IT hub areas of Madhapur and Gachibowli and find ways to iron them out. From issues related to traffic to law and order, the SCSC could quickly coordinate with relevant stakeholders and ensure normalcy.

After tasting success in the IT-BPO arena, the SCSC has now decided to expand its scope to cover sectors such as pharma, infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, conventions and healthcare, which also have significant presence in the area.

“There is a need to involve these sectors as well. They employ a large number of employees and play a role in the ecosystem there,” VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, and the Chairman of SCSC, has said.

The SCSC played a significant role during the Telangana movement and during the recent three-month lockdown period and ensured smooth functioning of the industry.

Issuing e-passes

It helped in hassle-free sanction of e-passes to the critical staff in the IT-BPO industry during the pandemic as companies planned their work-from-home strategies.

The healthcare vertical in the SCSC will be led by Rajiv Menon of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), while Sucheth Davuluri, Chief Executive Officer of Neuland Labs has agreed to lead the pharma vertical. Srikant Badiga of Pheonix Group will head the infra developers community forum at the Council.

Each of these verticals will have a police officer as a lead from the government side.