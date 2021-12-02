News

Cyclone Jawad: Andhra Pradesh on high alert

Our Bureau Hyderbad | Updated on December 02, 2021

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officers to coordinate and monitor relief works.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be on high alert in the wake of a cyclone in the North Andhra region.

In a review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam regarding the situation in the wake of cyclone held in Amaravati on Thursday, Reddy asked the officials to set up relief camps at required locations.

Well-marked ‘low’ in Bay to intensify into depression later today
 

He instructed the officials to be alert in low lying areas and ensure no one troubled due to cyclone.

The State Government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts each.

H. Arun Kumar has been appointed as a special officer for Srikakulam, Kanthilal Dande for Vizianagaram and Syamala Rao for Vishakapatnam district to monitor relief measures.

The Chief Minister directed the special officers to stay at their assigned districts and coordinate and monitor relief works, according to a release.

 

Published on December 02, 2021

