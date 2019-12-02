Cyclone in the making in Arabian Sea, near Africa; depression nearer home

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
It is now becoming clear that the Arabian Sea basin will host yet another cyclone, the fourth in the current series during the North-East monsoon. However, the system will be far away, close to East African shores. Nearer home, a prevailing low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and the adjoining South-East Arabian Sea, too, has been building up traction and may intensify into a depression as early as tomorrow (Tuesday).
The first one lurked through Monday as a well-marked low-pressure area over the South-West Arabian Sea and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. It may ramp up into a depression into the night and later into a cyclone. It is likely to move West-North-West towards the Somalia coast by Tuesday.
The two storms are aligned almost along a straight line and their combined effect will be felt most in Lakshadweep. The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Lakshadweep where the proceedings will begin as light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places until tomorrow (Tuesday); and light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy raiinfall on Wednesday, before reducing in intensity.
For Kerala, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places until tomorrow.
As for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, it should be light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over the interior parts until tomorrow. This will be followed on Wednesday by light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over the southern parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is forecast to reduce thereafter.
A weather alert issued by private forecaster Skymet Weather has forecast spells of rain and thundershowers with gusty winds and isolated heavy spells likely at many places in Tamil Nadu in the districts of Ariyalur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, The Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu early into Tuesday morning.
According to the IMD, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, too, would witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated places until Tuesday.
The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction-Global Ensemble Forecast System (NCEP-GEFS) continues to suggest fresh easterly wave activity to begin in the next four to five days over the Bay of Bengal but aiming mostly at Sri Lanka and the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.
This is also in line with the seasonal movement of the InterTropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) into the Southern Hemisphere towards the end of the North-East monsoon.
The ITCZ appears as a band of clouds consisting of showers, with occasional thunderstorms, that encircles the globe near the equator. The solid band of clouds may extend for many hundreds of kilometres, and is sometimes broken into smaller line segments.
The ITCZ follows the movement of the sun, and so its position varies seasonally. It moves North in the Northern Hemisphere summer and South in the Northern Hemisphere winter. This is why the ITCZ is considered responsible for the wet and dry seasons in the tropics.
Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a high wind warning for fishermen who have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.
Monday: Squally weather (wind speed of 40-50 km/hr) gusting to 60 km/hr) may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea (West of Lakshadweep)l; Lakshadweep area and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts; the Comorin-Maldives areas; the Gulf of Mannar; and South-West Bay of Bengal along and off the South Tamil Nadu coast.
Tuesday: Squally weather (wind speed of 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr) may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea and along and off the Somalia coast; squally weather (wind speed of 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) over the Lakshadweep area; the South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea; and along and off the Karnataka coast.
Wednesday: Gale wind speeds reaching 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea and along and off the Somalia coast; squally weather (wind speed of 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) may prevail over the East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra coast.
Thursday and Friday: Gale wind speeds reaching 70-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr over the South-West Arabian Sea and along and off the Somalia coast followed by gale wind speeds of 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...