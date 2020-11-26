Cyclone Nivar: AP on high alert, to assess damage

The Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert in view of the cyclone Nivar and precautionary measures are being taken.

In a review meeting held in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take necessary measures to control the impact of the cyclone.

The officials have also been directed to prepare a report on the enumeration of crop damage after rains stop and be ready to provide immediate relief.

The officials said cyclone Nivar made landfall and the intensity was decreasing. Erpedu, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu of Chittoor district, and the whole of Nellore district witnessed heavy rainfall. Rains also created havoc in some parts of the YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

In view of the inflow into Penna river, the Somasila project is full to the brim and water would be released depending upon the inflow of the water. There has been crop damage at some places and damage assessment programs will be carried out as soon as the rains subside, the officials said, according to a release.