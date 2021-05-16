Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ breaks into projected peak category as very severe cyclone

Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ has spun furiously during past 24 hours ending this (Sunday) morning over the East-Central Arabian Sea and intensified at blinding speed and twice over to become a very severe cyclone, the peak strength projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prevailing environment in the open seas of East-Central and adjoining North Arabian Sea are conducive for further intensification. Sea-surface temperatures near the Gujarat coast (where it is headed) are lower only by 1 degree Celsius while wind shear values are favourable for the massive cyclone system.

Ferocious winds warned

Gale winds with speeds reaching 120-130 km/hr and gusting to 145 km/hr are currently prevailing over the East-Central Arabian Sea where the system is based. The wind speeds are likely to increase becoming 145-155 km/hr gusting to 170 km/hr from this (Sunday) morning, the IMD said.

It located the powerful storm to about 130 km West-South-West of Panjim-Goa; 450 km South of Mumbai; and 700 km South-South-East of Veraval (Gujarat) and 840 km South-East of Karachi (Pakistan) on Sunday morning. It may intensify further but likely not beyond its present category.

The very severe cyclone will now move North-North-West (with its front looking at the outer seas, away from coast) and reach the Gujarat coast as a very severe cyclone tomorrow (Monday) evening and cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) early on Tuesday morning.

Storm surge, inundation threat

Tidal waves rising varyingly high above the astronomical tide may inundate the coastal areas of Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Surat, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Kutch and the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat during the time of landfall.

The IMD has warned of total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses, some damage to pucca houses and potential threat from flying objects in Kutch, Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat.

Major damage is expected to thatched houses/ huts in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Botad and Morbi districts of Gujarat. Roof tops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

‘Very high to phenomenal’ seas

The IMD has also advised total suspension of fishing operations and judicious regulation of rail and road traffic. Residents may remain indoors while movement in motorboats and small ships may be unsafe.

As for sea conditions, the IMD has warned that East-Central Arabian Sea will be in a ‘very high’ state (wave heights of 30-46 ft) to ‘phenomenal’ (wave heights of above 46 ft) on Sunday and similar conditions are forecast over the North-East Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday.

They will be ‘very rough to high’ (20-30 ft) along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coasts today and along and off the North Maharashtra coast on Monday morning. The seas may remain ‘very rough to high’ also along and off the South Gujarat coast from Monday morning and ‘very high to phenomenal’ the night.