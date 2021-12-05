Cylone Jawad weakens, moves towards Odisha coast

The remnant deep depression from cyclone ‘Jawad’ lay parked early this (Sunday) morning over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal about 230 km East-North-East of Vishakhapatnam and 130 km South-South-East of Gopalpur, 180 km South-South-West of Puri, and 270 km South-South-West of Paradip.

It appeared to land on its belly half over the waters and the other half along the coastline - compromising its western and north-western flanks and weakening the process, - of both these two states through Saturday. I

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the remnant system to North-North-East and weaken further into a depression and reach near the Puri coast in Odisha by this noon.

No respite from rain

Dragged along the coastline by an overarching western disturbance, the system will continue to the North-North-East along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area late into Sunday night and dissipate over the waters, according outlook by a few global models.

The weakening will not prevent it from dumping variously light to moderate rainfall at many places over Odisha and the plains of West Bengal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

It will be heavy at isolated places over South Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, some of which are among the few areas that are still rain-deficient against surpluses elsewhere. As for tomorrow (Monday), the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura.

High winds forecast

Squally winds with speeds reaching 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr prevailed over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay this morning,. The wind speeds will gradually lift becoming 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr by the evening/

They would wind down to It would to 30-40 km/rh gusting to 50 km/hr over the North-West Bay by tonight. Squally winds (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr may prevail along and off the North Andhra Pradesh coast into this afternoon and along and off Odisha coast till evening. They would blow at 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr along and off the West Bengal coast till the evening.

Fishermen warning stays

In view of the rough seas, fishermen are advised not to venture out along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts until tomorrow (Monday) morning and off north Andhra Pradesh coast until this (Sunday) evening.

Offshore and alongshore operations along the North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts should continue to be regulated this evening, the IMD said.

Strong easterlies seen

‘Jawad’ may have blown out with a whimper, but the Bay of Bengal appears in no mood to relent, although no weather systems are forecast anytime soon.

But strong easterly winds may prevail across the Bay with upstream South China Sea/West Pacific being on a song. In fact, IMD projections suggest that the strong flows may culminate in enhanced weather activity over the Gulf of Thailand by mid-December, entailing a watch for any cascading impact for the Bay.