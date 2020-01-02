D K Sinha takes over as Director of Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research

D K Sinha, has taken over as the Director, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Hyderabad.

He succeeds M B Verma. Sinha was Additional Director in the same Directorate. He joined in 1984 and has vast experience in exploration of atomic minerals spanning over 35 years in different geological domains of Eastern, Western and Central parts of India.

A devoted researcher in exploration Geology, Sinha has published many new concepts which are used in Uranium exploration programme of the country. He has more than 100 citations for his research publications. Sinha is a life member of various National/International societies.