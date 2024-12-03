The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday gave its nod to five capital acquisition proposals, including for water jet fast attack crafts and electronic warfare and next generation radar warning receiver for SU-30MKI fighter jets, which are worth over ₹21,772 crore.

The DAC, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 31 New water jet fast attack crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy.

These are designed to perform the task of low intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue (SAR) operations close to coast, the Ministry of Defence said. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, especially in and around island territories.

Likewise, the DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of 120 fast interceptor crafts (FIC-1), which are capable to perform multiple roles, including escorting high value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates, submarines for coastal defence.

The Council approved proposals for acquisition of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI jets which are undergoing major upgrades.

This system, said MoD, will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon system while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by air defence systems.

It also gave a go ahead to overhaul of engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft which will enhance the service life of these assets of the Indian Air Force. The move comes after defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) CMD, DK Sunil, signed a deal with Russians for licence manufacturing of 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI fighter jets.

Proposal for procurement of 6 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) M (MR) for Indian Coast Guard to strengthen the coastal security and surveillance was also accorded by the DA.

It has also gave approval for the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks and infantry combat vehicle, BMP, to modernise the Indian Army. The mainstay tank, T-72, is scheduled to get new indigenously developed 1000-hp engine, replacing existing 780-hp model, besides other upgrades.