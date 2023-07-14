Daifuku Intralogistics India, a Japanese automated material handling technology and solutions company, is setting up a factory Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district.

Taikisha Ltd, another Japanese engineering company, too, is setting up cleanrooms and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) for electronic devices, lithium-Ion battery manufacturing, and food industry (hydroponic farming) there.

Creating job

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for the two facilities, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the two companies would invest ₹575 crore and create 1,600-2,000 direct jobs and 4,000 indirect jobs.

Daifuku has adopted an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in Vikarabad, ensuring training and opportunities for the youth.