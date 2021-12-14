News

Daily coronavirus cases decline in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 14, 2021

New cases in Chennai increased marginally to 123

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined further to 649 as against 657 on Monday. After 695 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,611.

There were 9 deaths registered and 1,03,889 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai increased marginally to 123 (108) and in Coimbatore declined to 107 (120).

On Tuesday, a total of 2,19,311 persons were vaccinated as against 2,50,485 on Monday, according to government data.

Published on December 14, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
