Daily Coronavirus cases dip in TN

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday reduced to 1,969 (1,985 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,73,352.
After 1,839 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,286.
The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,65,325 samples were tested.
Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 195 (189) but Coimbatore saw a slight drop to 234 (249). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
A close below the support of ₹47,000 gives the contract a considerable bearish bias
The fund is a category underperformer. The stock market surge provides a good exit opportunity
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...