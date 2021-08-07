Daily Coronavirus cases dip in TN

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday reduced to 1,969 (1,985 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,73,352.

After 1,839 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,286.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,65,325 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 195 (189) but Coimbatore saw a slight drop to 234 (249). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.