News

Daily Coronavirus cases dip in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 07, 2021

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 195

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday reduced to 1,969 (1,985 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,73,352.

After 1,839 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,286.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,65,325 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 195 (189) but Coimbatore saw a slight drop to 234 (249). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

Published on August 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.