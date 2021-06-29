Daily coronavirus cases in TN drop further to 4,512

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 4,512 (4,804) on Monday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,75,190.

After 6,013 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 39,335.

The number of deaths registered was 118 and 1,60,423 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 563; Chennai had 275 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

A total of 2 48,294 (persons were vaccinated on Tuesday (1,51,951 on Monday), according to health ministry data.