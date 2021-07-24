Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 1,830 in TN

Daily number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 1,830 on Friday (1,872 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,44,870.

After 2,516 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 24,816.

The number of deaths registered was 24 and 1,35,008 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 177; Chennai reported 130, and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.